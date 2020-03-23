Washtenaw County reports first coronavirus death: Elderly man with underlying heath conditions

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Washtenaw County reported its first coronavirus related death Sunday night.

“This individual was an elderly adult male, he did have underlying health conditions," Susana Ringler-Cerniglia of the Washtenaw County Health Department said. “He was hospitalized briefly and passed away.”

The man’s death in Washtenaw County is one of nine people to die from COVID-19.

Cerniglia said people should be taking the dangers of COVID-19 seriously and it will take a collective effort to prevent a continued spread.

“I’m sure people by now have heard the message to stay at home, if possible, only do those essential errands like food or medicine,” she said. “We know there are barriers to people obeying it as in folks who absolutely that do have to be out."

She said it’s important to listen to slow the spread. She said across the country, there’s a spike in cases with a shortage of supplies.

“It becomes difficult to respond,” she said. “There’s a lot of work being done across the community to make sure the supplies are there to protect our healthcare workers.”

She said slowing down the number of cases also helps for healthcare facilities to have enough supplies they need.

As of Monday morning, there are 1,065 cases reported of COVID-19. Washtenaw County has 35 confirmed cases.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is scheduled to give an update about COVID-19 in Michigan. To watch live, click here.