Ann Arbor Parks restricts activities, closes amenities amid statewide stay-at-home order

ANN ARBOR – Effective Tuesday, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation is implementing restrictions in nature areas consistent with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s stay-at-home executive order.

While parks and nature areas are open, any activities that involve direct contact with others are prohibited.

What’s okay? Walking, running, hiking and cycling.

While engaged in these approved activities, individuals are asked to remain at least six feet apart if they do not live in the same household. Gatherings of any number of individuals not living in the same household are prohibited.

Those who are sick are asked to not visit city parks until they have recovered.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has closed the following until April 13:

Playgrounds and play structures

Basketball, pickleball and tennis courts

Athletic fields

Golf courses

Skatepark

Disc golf courses

Dog parks

BMX course

Pavilions and shelters

For more information, visit the city’s COVID-19 website.

Student coloring and activity sheets

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has released a set of activity and coloring sheets for children home from school to enjoy featuring Busy the Bee.

Download the print the PDF files here.

