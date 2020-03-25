Livingston County reports first confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) death

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – Health officials in Livingston County said an elderly man with underlying health issues has died from the coronavirus. It’s the county’s first confirmed death due to COVID-19.

He was hospitalized Thursday and died Tuesday evening at St. Joseph Mercy in Ann Arbor, officials said.

“Our heartfelt sympathies and prayers go out to the family who have lost their loved one,” said Dianne McCormick, Health Officer at LCHD. “This is a tragic reminder of how serious a threat COVID-19 is to our residents, especially those with underlying health conditions and really, to the community as a whole.”

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Michigan rose to 2,295 as of Wednesday, including 43 deaths, state officials report.