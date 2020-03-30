45ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation now hiring for summer staff positions

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Veterans Memorial Park Pool in Ann Arbor. (Meredith Bruckner)

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has announced it is moving forward with the hiring of summer staff for its outdoor pools, golf courses, day camps, volunteer program and maintenance team even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current listings available include:

  • Golf cart operator
  • Lifeguard
  • Swim instructor
  • Day camp director
  • Day camp counselor and more

To see which positions are available -- and to apply -- visit www.a2gov.org/parksjobs.

