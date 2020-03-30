Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation now hiring for summer staff positions

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Parks and Recreation has announced it is moving forward with the hiring of summer staff for its outdoor pools, golf courses, day camps, volunteer program and maintenance team even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Current listings available include:

Golf cart operator

Lifeguard

Swim instructor

Day camp director

Day camp counselor and more

Applications are being accepted now to work at Buhr Park Pool, and job interviews are occurring each week by phone until face-to-face interviews resume. To read each job description and apply online visit our website:https://t.co/CAHuCZ8Cq1 pic.twitter.com/iJo0RBYOjZ — Ann Arbor Parks Rec (@A2Parks) March 28, 2020

To see which positions are available -- and to apply -- visit www.a2gov.org/parksjobs.

