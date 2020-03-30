Ann Arbor Public Schools restricts use of athletic fields, playgrounds during COVID-19 outbreak

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor Public Schools has announced that activities that involve direct contact are now forbidden on school grounds, playgrounds and athletic fields.

The district released the following statement clarifying which activities are allowed:

Be advised that usage of AAPS school grounds, athletic fields and playgrounds is limited to activities that do not involve direct contact with others, such as walking, hiking, running and cycling.

While engaged in any of these activities, please remain at least six feet from others who do not live with you in your household. The Board of Education and/or the Superintendent reserve the right to close the above facilities as conditions warrant.

AAPS officials said the decision aligns with the city of Ann Arbor’s restrictions on the use of city parks and nature areas.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases locally, those who enter school grounds do so at their own risk.

Those who are sick are asked to not visit AAPS school grounds until their condition improves. Gatherings of people not living in the same household are prohibited.

In an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19, the following school amenities have been closed:

Playgrounds/ play structures

Game courts (basketball and tennis)

Athletic fields

