‘Welcome to Commie High’ fundraiser to help Ann Arbor Film Festival

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The highly anticipated final cut of “Welcome to Commie High,” is available online for a limited time as a pay-per-view film to raise funds for the Ann Arbor Film Festival.

Created by filmmakers Donald Harrison and David Camlin, “Welcome to Commie High” is an independent documentary chronicling the history of Ann Arbor’s Community High School, one of the oldest public magnet schools in the United States.

The film costs $9.99 to rent through Vimeo and is available to patrons for 48 hours between from 10 a.m on March 30 to 10 a.m. on April 1.

Fifty percent of the proceeds will be given to the Ann Arbor Film Festival to compensate for the funds the organization lost when it was forced to cancel in-person screenings due to the novel coronavirus.

“Welcome to Commie High” uses accounts from teachers and former students at the school to show how its humanistic approach caused Community High School’s reputation to swell over the course of its life.

Founded in 1972, it was considered experimental at the time.

See the full synopsis of “Welcome to Commie High” through its kickstarter page.

The film will also be made available for one week on April 3 to Kickstarter donors who pledged over $25, according to a Kickstarter announcement.

Here is the trailer.