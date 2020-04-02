Experience FestiFOOLs virtually on Sunday

ANN ARBOR – While nothing will compare to packing Main Street to celebrate an hour of puppets, costumes and general foolery, Sunday’s virtual event is the next best thing.

FestiFOOLs announced that the fun is still on this weekend, starting at 4 p.m.

This year, U-M students are leading the charge and have switched from making massive puppets to tiny video puppet vignettes for all to enjoy on their screens.

Tune in here: www.facebook.com/festifoolsvirtual.

T-shirt design contest

FestiFOOLs has also announced a T-shirt design contest for its official 15th Anniversary T-shirt in 2021.

Artists of all ages can submit their designs by Sunday, April 5.

“This contest is designed especially with kids in mind (with a little submission help from their caregivers)," wrote WonderFool Production staff in a release. "T-shirt designs can be any size, any medium.”

To submit your design, click here.

The top 10 design winners will receive a free 2021 official FestiFOOLs shirt.

Questions? Contact festifoolsvirtual@umich.edu.

