Firefighters in Ann Arbor, Ypsilanti test positive for COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – One Ann Arbor firefighter and three Ypsilanti firefighters have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

All of the firefighters are self-isolating in their homes and their identities have not been released.

As firefighters are licensed emergency medical technicians (EMTs), they are required to work with the public and are at high-risk for exposure to individuals with COVID-19.

Professional cleaning contractors have been brought in to decontaminate the Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti fire stations where the firefighters worked.

Both fire departments routinely give health assessments to their personnel and ask staff to self-monitor.

According to Michigan Department of Health and Human Services guidelines, healthcare workers and first responders who show symptoms of the coronavirus must self-isolate and be free of symptoms for at least 72 hours before returning to work.

As of April 3, there are 438 cases of COVID-19 in Washtenaw County.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Related: