Riverside Arts Center in Ypsilanti calls for submissions to online art exhibit

YPSILANTI, Mich. – The Riverside Arts Center in Ypsilanti has put out a call for submissions to its online art exhibit, “PRESENT.”

Professional and amateur artists alike are encouraged to submit their art in whatever form it may take. For the online exhibit, art is a vague concept and can range from pancake drawings and couch forts to creative activities and hiking photographs.

Current submissions range from digital art and handmade weaponry to oil paintings and Skype screenshots.

Submission is free and anyone is able to send in photos of their artistic accomplishments. All submissions will be included in “PRESENT.”

Artists can submit up to three photographs at a time through the submission form here.

The online exhibit is meant to inspire and help the community during a trying time, according to the Riverside Art Center website.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the usually vibrant and busy arts center has had to close its doors and has reduced its staff.

Those interested in supporting the center, its staff and community artists can do so here.

The Riverside Arts Center is at 76 N. Huron Street in Ypsilanti.

