Keep your kids (and yourself) entertained this week with help from Washtenaw County organizations

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Keeping kids entertained while stuck inside is hard but some Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti organizations have put together ways to help your kids (and you) pass the time productivity.

Here are four of our favorites.

Join the dino hunt

All of the dinosaurs at the University of Michigan Museum of Natural History have escaped! Join the dino hunt by posting pictures and videos about the Jurassic and Cretaceous dinos in your home and neighborhood.

The #WhoLetTheDinosOut hunt has different themes that can be found through the UMMNH Twitter account.

Play #WhoLetTheDinosOut☕🦖

Our dinosaurs have escaped the museum! Help us find them! Today's theme is #TeaTime! Share a photo of your dinosaurs sipping from their favorite mug or gathering for an afternoon snack. #DinosaurRoundUp #favoritemug #snackbreak pic.twitter.com/fb7q2kFWNh — University of Michigan Museum of Natural History (@UMMNH) April 2, 2020

Learn about history

Be transported back in time through the Kelsey Museum of Archaeology’s online exhibitions.

Browse a large backlog of exhibits ranging in topics from “Leisure and Luxury in the Age of Nero” to the “Archaeologies of Childhood.” Learn about devotional graffiti, death dogs and cosmogonic tattos.

See all of the online exhibits here.

Use the FLY Creativity Toolkit

Put together by the Riverside Arts Center in Ypsilanti, the FLY Creativity toolkit is a 56-page toolkit full inspired idea cards to help you and your family beat boredom. Cards include making tangram animals, designing an outfit of the future and drawing a comic of your earliest memories.

The digital toolkit can be downloaded and the Riverside Arts Center has asked that users make a “Give What You Can” donation as a way of showing their support for the arts center.

Find the FLY Creativity Toolkit here.

Test your University of Michigan knowledge

Kick the day off with Maize and Blue pride, coloring and crosswords. The Alumni Association of the University of Michigan has put together color pages designed with Wolverines in mind as well as crosswords about U-M’s notable people and buildings and themed word searches.

The activities can be downloaded and printed to make up your own at-home activities books.

Find the activities here.

