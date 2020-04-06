50ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

50ºF

All About Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor VA hospital begins treating non-veteran COVID-19 patients

Hospital officials call measure a ‘historic move’

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Ann Arbor, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System, Department of Veterans Affairs, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Pandemic, Intensive Care Unit, Hospital
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System
VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System (VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System)

ANN ARBOR – For the first time in its 67-year history, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System is treating non-veteran patient transfers.

The VA answered the call from strained hospitals in the area on Sunday and admitted several non-veteran COVID-19 patients amid the global pandemic. It opened 35 beds -- 25 acute care and 10 intensive care -- to the civilian patients, whose conditions are critical and non-critical.

The move, in coordination with Detroit’s John D. Dingell VA Medical Center, is part of the VA’s “Fourth Mission” -- to support critical needs to local non-veterans in times of crisis and to improve preparedness during national emergencies.

“We’re well-positioned to deliver humanitarian assistance to our community,” Ann Arbor Medical Center Director, Dr. Ginny Creasman, said in a statement. “Our colleagues at other health care systems are in desperate need of relief and we’re able to help, while still preserving a vast majority of our inpatient beds for our veterans.”

According to a news release, VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has been preparing for COVID-19 for months by converting inpatient and intensive care units and reallocating personnel and resources in order to accept patients with the virus.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: