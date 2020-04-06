Ann Arbor’s Neutral Zone names winners of teen 24-hour film competition

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Neutral Zone in downtown Ann Arbor has named the winning film of its teen film competition.

“The American Ninja Warrior” is a 9-minute mockumentary following a former American Ninja Warrior participant-turned-assassin and an undercover police officer. The film was created by the group Plateau Productions.

Between February 29 and March 1, nine teenage filmmaking teams from the Washtenaw County area wrote, performed and filmed their own creations within 24 hours.

See the winning film here.

The TEEN 24 Hour Film Competition started with a presentation by filmmakers Rik Cordero and Nancy Mitchell on how to make a successful 24-hour movie and ended the following day when the nine teams returned with their films.

Over the course of nine days, the Neutral Zone released the films to the public through YouTube and the organization’s own website.

The film, “Lucky Number” created by the group S.A.M., was named as the People’s Choice film based on its popularity on YouTube.

The winning film team was awarded $500 and the People’s Choice film team received $100.

See all of the TEEN 24 Hour Film Competitionfilms here.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!