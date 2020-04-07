43ºF

Michigan basketball’s David DeJulius intends to enter transfer portal

David DeJulius #0 of the Michigan Wolverines drives to the basket in the first half of the game against Cassius Winston #5 of the Michigan State Spartans at Crisler Arena on February 8, 2020 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Getty Images)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) – Michigan guard David DeJulius intends to enter the transfer portal.

The school announced the sophomore’s plans Monday. He averaged 7.0 points and 20.9 minutes this past season.

Michigan was already set to lose senior point guard Zavier Simpson, and now the backcourt may take another hit if DeJulius leaves. DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points at Maryland on March 8, the final game the Wolverines played before the season was halted because of the coronavirus.

DeJulius played 25 games in 2018-19 as a freshman.

