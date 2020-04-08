Washtenaw County public safety agencies to have Wednesday night procession for medical professionals

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – At 8 p.m. tonight, public safety agencies in Washtenaw County will participate in a vehicle procession from the University of Michigan Hospital to St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ypsilanti.

The procession is a way to show support for the many medical professionals in Washtenaw County during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event is not intended for public participation. Only public safety vehicles will be allowed in the procession.

Public safety vehicles will use their lights during the procession but not sirens.

Personnel will remain in their vehicles so as to obey Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order restricting group gatherings according to a release on the City of Ann Arbor website.

