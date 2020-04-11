Ann Arbor YMCA receives $15,000 grant for leadership, community programming

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Ann Arbor YMCA has received a grant worth $15,000 from the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation.

The grant will support the YMCA’s impact on the Ann Arbor community and was given in recognition of its community leadership and programming.

Currently, programs at the YMCA have been canceled and its membership branch is closed.

Despite closures, the Glacier Hills YMCA Child Development Center is caring for the children of Glacier Hills Senior Living Community staff and medical personnel from the University of Michigan Medicine and Trinity Health Systems.

On April 20, Ann Arbor YMCA will begin offering free virtual classes through June 7. YMCA members can register on April 13 for classes and registration opens for community members on April 15. Classes have a limit of 100 participants and will range from Chair Yoga to High-Intensity Interval Training.

Ann Arbor YMCA offers community resources through its website.

Currently, the Ann Arbor Area Community Foundation is offering short-term cash flow loans and grants to nonprofit organizations serving Ann Arbor.

