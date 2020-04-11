Michigan Medicine delays plans for Ann Arbor field hospital

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Medicine has delayed plans for creating a field hospital as its experts have seen a flattening of the curve of coronavirus cases.

“Michigan Medicine continues to plan for potential need, but we have no definite date on which the field hospital would open at this time. It appears from current COVID-19 cases and modeling that the curve is significantly flattening,” said Mary Masson, Michigan Medicine director of public relations through email.

“We are in communication with state officials to coordinate and determine future need. Our ongoing focus is on our current capacity and readiness to serve patients in our existing hospital facilities. “

In March, the University of Michigan hospital system announced that it was considering building a 500-bed field hospital to accommodate the increase in COVID-19 cases. It was supposed to have opened on April 9 or 10.

The U-M’s Stephen M. Ross Athletic Campus was a possible location of the hospital.

Modeling released by the U-M on March 31 showed that mitigation efforts could reduce the spread of coronavirus cases by 65%.

As of April 11, Washtenaw County has had 659 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 related deaths.

