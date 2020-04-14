Washtenaw County Health Department extends protection orders for essential workers

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced the extension of its emergency orders requiring essential service providers and businesses to practice social distancing and use recommended screening to protect workers’ health at all times.

The extension aligns with the Michigan Executive Order 2020-42 and deems critical only those operations approved under the Governor’s “Stay Home Stay Safe” order to remain open.

The local new order went into effect today at 12 a.m., as the previous order expired.

The orders must be posted at the entrances of essential operations facilities. There is a separate order for childcare centers that remain open.

Anyone with direct additional and urgent questions should call to 734-544-6700 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.

For up-to-date information, visit washtenaw.org/health.

