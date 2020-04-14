43ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

All About Ann Arbor

Washtenaw County Health Department extends protection orders for essential workers

Critical businesses, services must use social distancing, screening to prevent COVID-19 spread

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Tags: Washtenaw County, Washtenaw County Health Department, Essential Workers, Stay Home Stay Safe, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Executive Order, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Pandemic, Health, Safety
FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers many in low-wage jobs are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
FILE - In this March 26, 2020, file photo, Garrett Ward sprays disinfectant on a conveyor belt between checking out shoppers behind a plexiglass panel at a Hy-Vee grocery store in Overland Park, Kan. From South Africa to Italy to the U.S., grocery workers many in low-wage jobs are manning the front lines amid worldwide lockdowns, their work deemed essential to keep food and critical goods flowing. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

ANN ARBOR – The Washtenaw County Health Department has announced the extension of its emergency orders requiring essential service providers and businesses to practice social distancing and use recommended screening to protect workers’ health at all times.

The extension aligns with the Michigan Executive Order 2020-42 and deems critical only those operations approved under the Governor’s “Stay Home Stay Safe” order to remain open.

The local new order went into effect today at 12 a.m., as the previous order expired.

The orders must be posted at the entrances of essential operations facilities. There is a separate order for childcare centers that remain open.

Anyone with direct additional and urgent questions should call to 734-544-6700 or email l-wchdcontact@washtenaw.org.

For up-to-date information, visit washtenaw.org/health.

Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: