11 residents at Ann Arbor nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Officials at an Ann Arbor nursing home said 11 residents have tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The cases were reported from the Glacier Hills Senior Living Community at 1200 Earhart Road.

There are 350 residents at the facility, and a total of 11 have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Currently, eight people are still believed to be infected. One person has died.

One of the patients left the facility to stay at home, and another was discharged, according to officials.