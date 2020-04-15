Now you can pick up fresh fruit, vegetables at Frog Holler Produce in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR – If you’ve dined out a lot in Ann Arbor, it’s likely you’ve eaten locally grown fruit and vegetables from Frog Holler Produce without realizing it.

The chef-driven produce distributor has opened sales to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic and the way it has affected grocery shopping.

“Normally we only service wholesale accounts such as restaurants in Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Flint, but with the COVID-19 crisis we realized the public needed a safe way to get fresh produce each week,” spokesman Dan Hart wrote via email. “Folks can order over the phone and then pick up curbside the next day. We started this program to help people stay safe and avoid lines and dangers of shopping at markets.”

Frog Holler Produce is currently offering produce boxes that range from $20 to $45.

To see the contents of each produce box, click here.

To place an order, click here or call 734-663-5067.

Curbside pick up is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Orders will be loaded into your car by Frog Holler Produce staff along with an invoice to ensure contact-free service.

Frog Holler Produce is at 521 State Circle.

For more information, visit www.froghollerproduce.com.