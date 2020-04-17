Boychoir of Ann Arbor will perform annual concert on Facebook Saturday

ANN ARBOR – The Boychoir of Ann Arbor’s Young Men’s Ensemble will be performing their annual concert virtually this year as stay-at-home orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic remain in effect.

The group’s most experienced choristers have been practicing remotely and will perform both in unison and showcase their individual talents with original and contemporary selections.

The event will take place on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Tune in on the event’s Facebook page.

