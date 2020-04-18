Blue LLama Jazz Club offers three pop-up dinners, at-home baking kits for culinary curious

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Downtown Ann Arbor’s Blue LLama Jazz Club is offering three pop-up dinners, wine from its cellar, take-home baking kits, and homemade desserts every day of the week.

From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., hungry eaters can sample three different types of cuisine from American comfort food to Latin American and Asian-inspired dishes through no-contact carry-out and delivery.

Here are the three pop-up options:

Blue LLama Express

Items on the menu range from Blue LLama entrees like yucca gnocchi and triple fried chicken to simple sides. Like Blue LLama’s normal dining options, these items offer large portions for sharing.

Jibarito

Inspired by Chef Jorge’s Puerto Rican roots, Jibarito menu items range form smashed plantain Mofongo to pork shank and mango escabeche.

Of Rice & Men

Moving to the other side of the world, Of Rice & Men offers contemporary Asian cuisine with sushi, shrimp toast, Beef Rendang noodles and Tomyum Soup.

Find all of the menus here.

To round out food adventures, Blue LLama is also offering desserts from Chef Ava like lemon meringue tarts and blueberry cobblers. Bake your own buns and Focaccia or make cookies with at-home baking kits.

The entertainment venue also hosts live concerts through its Facebook and Youtube pages where viewers can tip performers for their music. The pages also offer previous concerts with tipping options.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is at 314 S. Main Street.

