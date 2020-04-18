University of Michigan ‘House Calls’ series visits artist studios virtually

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The new weekly 'House Calls' video series will feature talks between Michigan artists and University of Michigan Institute for the Humanities staff.

Having begun on April 15 with Detroit artist Sarah Rose Sharp, the virtual programming showcases 10 artists from around Michigan and is the institute’s first adventure with live steaming virtual programming.

“'House Calls' emphasizes the role of the artist and the humanities in society—especially through challenging times—to find meaning and make sense of our human experience," said Amanda Krugliak, curator at the Institute for the Humanities Gallery.

"We'll be checking in with artists around the state. Each conversation will be generated through a series of questions as to how this new reality is shaping the way artists are making and thinking. The series provides human connection and support, creating a social and visual platform for artists."

Artists featured in the live-streamed chats represent diverse forms of artistic media and art communities. Artists will discuss how they cope and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on their lives.

‘House Calls’ is at 4 p.m. on Wednesdays from April 15 to June 17. Watch it here.

Here is the anticipated schedule:

4/22 - Sajeev Visweswaran, Ann Arbor and New Delhi, India

4/29 - Judy Bowman, Romulus

5/06 - Mandy Cano Villalobos, Grand Rapids

5/13 - Lavinia Hanachiuc, Ann Arbor

5/20 - Rashaun Rucker, Detroit

5/27 - Yen Azzaro, Ypsilanti

6/3 - To be announced

6/10 - To be announced

6/17 - To be announced