Ann Arbor Earth Day celebration to be held Wednesday with online event

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The city of Ann Arbor is offering a full day of virtual festivities to celebrate the 50th annual Earth Day on Wednesday.

Kicking off at 9 a.m. with an introduction by Mayor Christopher Taylor, the online event will have BINGO, trivia, music, videos, presentations, panel discussions, and activity challenges from Ann Arbor organizations, musicians and community members.

Highlights include presentations from the Leslie Science and Nature Center and the Ann Arbor Hands-On Museum, and a youth panel about what gives the panelists hope on Earth Day.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. there will be a showing and panel discussion of “The Story of Plastic: Washtenaw Climate Reality Project” followed by a reading of “Mama Miti” by Ann Arbor Public Schools environmental education teacher, Coert Ambrosino.

Visit the Earth Day website for the full schedule.

The online event was created on behalf of the Earth Day Committee by the City of Ann Arbor Office of Sustainability and Innovations, volunteer organization GIVE 365, and the A2Zero initiative.

In addition to the virtual festival, the City of Ann Arbor has also been offering activity challenges like learning to compost or creating clay fossils on its website. Other activities, crafts, discussion questions and Earth Day resources can be found here.

The city’s Annual Earth Day celebration was canceled in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.