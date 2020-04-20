Metro Detroit butcher expands service to Ann Arbor during pandemic

ANN ARBOR – With its retail shops in Ferndale and Grosse Pointe Park closed, butcher Farm Field Table has expanded its curbside pick up services to include Ann Arbor.

The whole-animal butchery collection is now available in this area by phone and online. Package options include Michigan-raised ground beef, chicken, lamb, sausage and steak.

With the closure of the Ann Arbor Farmers Market and a fluctuating business landscape, Farm Field Table co-owner Matt Romine said that he wanted to help serve the Ann Arbor community during this time.

“For years, we’ve supplied meat to a number of fantastic restaurants in Ann Arbor, including our longtime friends at Miss Kim," Romine said in a statement. “With the landscape changing everyday, we wanted to make sure that we were able to continue to support our partners and families looking for locally-raised, grass-fed meat and poultry.”

Starting this week, FFT items can be purchased online and picked up at Miss Kim Ann Arbor on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Miss Kim Ann Arbor is at 415 N. 5th Ave.

To place an online order, click here.

To access FFT’s ‘meat concierge’ hotline with questions about orders, item availability and recipe ideas, call 248-268-3182.