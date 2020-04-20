Represent Ann Arbor this weekend during City Nature Challenge 2020

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – From Friday to Sunday, nature lovers in Ann Arbor are encouraged to participate in City Nature Challenge 2020, a three-day challenge to photograph all sorts of plants, animals and bugs around Washtenaw County.

Join the City of Ann Arbor’s Natural Area Preservation division during the “bioblitz” by snapping pictures or recording observations of plants or wildlife around the city. Photos and observations can be uploaded to the challenge website or through the iNaturalist mobile application.

The only requirement is for photographs to be taken within Washtenaw County and to be of good quality.

Ann Arborites doing the challenge are encouraged to start searching in their own yard by watching their bird feeders or by getting up close to their lawns. Those feeling adventurous can dig through their compost bins to see what is crawling around inside.

Between April 28 and May 3, participants will have the opportunity to help identify the species found in the photographs and observations.

Learn more about the Ann Arbor challenge here.

Read about the global City Nature Challenge project here.