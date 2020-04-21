City of Ann Arbor opens drop off site for resident yard waste

ANN ARBOR – Ann Arbor residents can now drop off yard waste bags at the city’s public works facility at 4170 Platt Road.

On April 2, the city suspended all curbside yard waste bag collection in an effort to protect its employees from contracting the novel coronavirus.

The entrance to the drop off site is just south of the Swift Run dog park on the west side of Platt Road. Residents will find designated dumpsters behind the blue storage building and are asked to place all material (weeds, leaves and other vegetation) inside the dumpsters.

Residents can drop off yard waste Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The site is for city residents only and no material can be left on the ground.

Until curbside collection can resume, residents are asked to keep their yard waste in a dry location and to not place bags at the curb.

Businesses and contractors are prohibited from using the drop-off bins, and according to the city, the area is monitored by closed circuit security cameras.

While dropping off materials, everyone is asked to respect physical distancing and stay six feet apart at all times.

For more information, including tips for managing yard waste at home, visit www.a2gov.org/compost.