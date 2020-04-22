Blue LLama Jazz Club uses Free Meal Program to help unemployed workers in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Blue LLama Jazz Club has been working with community initiatives to feed laid off workers around Washtenaw County.

Operating with reduced staff, the entertainment venue is offering free meals for pick up between 8:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. for those in need at its downtown Ann Arbor location.

“This has been a really challenging time for our fellow industry workers, which is why we wanted to make sure we’re taking care of those who have always been there for us. If you’ve been affected by the shutdown, we’re here for you,” said Blue LLama Jazz Club Executive Chef Louis Goral.

“Nobody should have to worry about where they’ll find their next meal. That’s why we offer our services every single day for those in need.”

Meals are made with donated food from local vendors and include a salad, an entree and a dessert. Laid off workers should call Blue LLama Jazz Club between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to place an order.

The Free Meal Program has been operational for three weeks and has served 500 meals to community members.

The venue has donated meals to Food Gatherers, the Industry Family Meals initiative at LIVE, and Local IHA first responders.

Blue LLama Jazz Club is at 314 S. Main Street.

