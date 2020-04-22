What to watch this week through Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater 04/20 - 04/27

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Cinema lovers can now bring the magic of Ann Arbor’s Michigan Theater into their homes.

Every week, the downtown Ann Arbor cinema is offering a schedule of virtual screenings from Internet cat videos to dramatic documentaries.

Through partnerships with many film distributors, some of the proceeds from virtual tickets will benefit the Michigan Theater Foundation.

Movies can be streamed through different devices like phones, tablets, laptops and Smart TVs.

Buy ticket to the virtual screenings through the Michigan Theater website.

Here’s what is playing this week:

Wednesday, Thursday -- Not rated -- $12

A documentary about Dr. Marty Goldstein, who combines traditional, holistic and alternative veterinarian care to treat animals.

Wednesday, Thursday -- Not rated -- $12

Following the lives of two women in post-WWII Leningrad, “Beanpole” won director Kantemir Balagov an ‘Un Certain Regard’s Best Director’ prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Wednesday, Thursday -- Not rated -- $12

A documentary by Nikolaus Geyrhalter, the film follows workers into mines, quarries and around large construction sites.

Wednesday, Thursday -- Rated R -- $12

A supernatural comedy about a driving instructor in rural Ireland who must use her supernatural abilities to save a local teenager.

Wednesday to May 7 -- Not rated -- Donation-based

Watch 40-minutes of the internet’s best cat videos.

Wednesday to May 7 -- Rated R -- $12

Based on the novel by José Luis Sampedro, the story follows Rory MacNeil, who reluctantly leaves Hebridean island and to go to San Francisco for medical treatment.

Movies coming soon

Friday to May 7 -- Not rated

The award-winning documentary is about a rural village in the Everglades, Florida where citizens face fragile financial situations and uncertainty.

Friday to May 7 -- Not rated

A 99-minute documentary about the world of antiquarian booksellers.

Friday to May 7 -- Not rated

Writer-director Yaron Zilberman chronicles how a law student became an intransigent ultranationalist obsessed with murdering Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

For more activities, like film discussions and virtual cocktail parties and classes, visit the Michigan Theater website.