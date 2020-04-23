Ann Arbor YMCA awarded $15K grant from United Way of Washtenaw County

ANN ARBOR – The Ann Arbor YMCA is the recipient of a $15,000 grant from United Way of Washtenaw County for general operating support.

The grant, made possible by UWWC’s COVID-19 Community Relief Fund, provides unrestricted support to meet urgent, unanticipated community needs due to the pandemic.

The grant will help sustain the YMCA’s work within the local community as its facility is closed and programs are curtailed during Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order.

At this time, the Glacier Hills YMCA Child Development Center continues to care for the children of staff at Glacier Hills Senior Living Community and healthcare workers at Michigan Medicine and Trinity Health Systems, ensuring that critical staff can go to work.

The Y is also working with the Kiwanis Club of Ann Arbor which is donating funds for the distribution of games, toys, books and school supplies during school closures. The Y is handing out these items at community food distribution sites.

Starting on Tuesday, April 28, the Y and Michigan Medicine will work together to provide food care packages and meals to medical workers who are either required to be quarantined or have become ill with COVID-19.

The grant will also support live, virtual fitness and family classes free of charge to the community. The class sessions run for seven weeks April 20 through June 7 with a capacity for 100 participants. Online registration is still open at www.annarborymca.org.

Classes include Chair Yoga, English as a Second Language and High Intensity Interval Training. Instructors will be broadcasting classes from their homes and will be using minimal equipment so that anyone can participate.