Now you can order pints, baked goods from Ann Arbor’s Blank Slate Creamery

ANN ARBOR – Today we are the bearers of good news: Tree Town’s beloved ice cream shop Blank Slate Creamery is reopening after a month-long closure.

Those of you who’ve missed their epic flavors like Loaded Banana, Garden Mint Chip and Blackberry Riesling Sorbet can enjoy them once again -- just at home.

All orders must be placed ahead of time online and can be picked up curbside as the small business adheres to strict social distancing measures.

“Please remain in your car, call on arrival and we will bring your order to you. If walking to pick up, please call on arrival and practice social distancing from others who may be waiting. Due to staffing limitations, we are scooping one flavor per pint,” said Blank Slate’s website.

What’s available for purchase?

Hand-packed pints of Blank Slate’s fresh, homemade ice cream, sundae party packs, brownies, cookies and more. Waffle cones, disposable cups and spoons are also for sale so you can have the full Blank Slate experience at home.

To place an order or to see its full offerings, click here.

Blank Slate Creamery is at 300 W. Liberty St.

Happy eating!

