Michigan’s Josh Uche selected by New England Patriots in second round of NFL draft

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – University of Michigan edge rusher Josh Uche was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft.

New England picked Uche with the No. 60 overall pick.

Uche played a linebacker-defensive line hybrid position in Don Brown’s defense at Michigan. He was one of the top pure pass rushers in the Big Ten his final two seasons, racking up 15.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for loss in that span.

Last season, Uche exploded for 8.5 sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss in 13 games. He also more than doubled his tackles total from his first three years on campus, with 35.

Uche is a Miami native who starred at Columbus High School. He was a three-star recruit in the 2016 class, the No. 43 weak side defensive end and No. 707 player overall. There were 97 players in Florida ranked higher than Uche in the class.

Despite the low ranking, Uche had offers from the likes of Alabama, Auburn and Florida. The talent that earned him those offers came out the last two seasons.

Uche didn’t make much of an impact his first two seasons in campus, but turned into a specialist on passing downs in 2018. Then, he flourished in a bigger role as a senior and became an NFL-caliber prospect.

Uche was a second team All-Big Ten player according to the coaches in 2019, and a third team player according to the media. He earned an honorable mention from both in 2018.

Michigan named Uche its Defensive Player of the Year in 2019.

While he spent four years in Ann Arbor, Uche technically could have spent one more season in college, due to redshirt rules. He decided to take his chances in the draft, and that choice worked out.