Ann Arbor mayor addresses residents, city developments through video Monday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On Monday, Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor addressed Ann Arbor residents and recent city developments regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his video, Taylor thanked residents for their efforts to practice social distancing and to wear masks in public spaces.

In light of the recent relaxation of some business restrictions by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Taylor stated that retailers can sell their products for curbside pick up and lawn care companies can operate again.

The statewide “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order has been extended until May 15.

He urged community members to “check-in” with family members and friends who were self-isolating.

Taylor gave updates about community budgets, road projects, composting and public spaces. He reiterated that public parks are open but skateparks, park facilities and playgrounds are closed.

“We’re hoping to open the Farmers Market and golf courses if we can devise safe social distancing rules for employees and users,” Taylor said.

In his update, Taylor also stated that the City Council did not adopt the A2Zero carbon neutrality plan but that there will be another vote. He did not say when.

Taylor added that he is working with emergency operations staff to plan for employee and resident safety after the end of the statewide executive order.

