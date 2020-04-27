Here’s a list of Ann Arbor area farms selling produce, meal kits and more right now

ANN ARBOR – Have you had too many grocery store trips that left you frustrated with the lack of supply?

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the food industry, many consumers are turning to another source during this growing season: the local food system.

Small farms and food businesses across Washtenaw County have adapted quickly to online ordering to continue to serve members of the community.

To help connect consumers with local farms, the Greater Washtenaw Local Food Summit staff created this list of nearby farms and producers.

Among the businesses listed are Ann Arbor Seed Company, Argus Farm Stop, White Lotus Farms and Zilke Farm Kitchen.

While some farms and businesses are selling individual items, others are selling meal kits, ready-made meals and Community Supported Agriculture (CSA) shares.

