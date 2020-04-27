Here’s what to watch this week at virtual Michigan Theater 04/27-05/04

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Each week, the Michigan Theater in Ann Arbor offers cinema lovers a chance to rent movies from various genres.

The independent theater has partnered with film distribution companies to receive some of the proceeds from virtual tickets sales to benefit the Michigan Theater Foundation.

Movies can be streamed through different devices like phones, tablets, laptops and Smart TVs.

Buy tickets to the virtual screenings through the Michigan Theater website.

Here’s what is playing this week:

Not rated -- $12

Following the lives of two women in post-WWII Leningrad, “Beanpole” won director Kantemir Balagov an ‘Un Certain Regard’s Best Director’ prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

Not rated -- Donation-based

Watch 40-minutes of the internet’s best cat videos.

Not rated -- $9.99

A 99-minute documentary about the world of antiquarian booksellers.

Not rated -- $12

A documentary about Dr. Marty Goldstein, who combines traditional, holistic and alternative veterinarian care to treat animals.

Not rated -- $12

A documentary by Nikolaus Geyrhalter, the film follows workers into mines, quarries and around large construction sites.

Rated R -- $12

Based on the novel by José Luis Sampedro, the story follows Rory MacNeil, who reluctantly leaves Hebridean island and to go to San Francisco for medical treatment.

Rated R -- $12

A supernatural comedy about a driving instructor in rural Ireland who must use her supernatural abilities to save a local teenager.

Not rated -- $9.99

Writer-director Yaron Zilberman chronicles how a law student became an intransigent ultranationalist obsessed with murdering Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin.

Not rated - $12

The award-winning documentary is about a rural village in the Everglades, Florida where citizens face fragile financial situations and uncertainty.

Movies coming soon

Available Friday - Not rated -- $10

Two families try to escape East Germany in a self-made hot-air balloon but race against the clock to repair it after a fateful crash.

Available Friday -- Not rated -- $3

A noir crime drama, the silent film follows Dr. Caligari, who is suspected of performing a series of murders in a small German town.

The film will only be shown on Friday, Sunday and May 7. It is free to Michigan Theater members.

Available Friday -- Not rated -- $12

A Spanish language drama, “Our Mothers” is about anthropologist Ernesto and his search to find clues about his missing father against the wishes of his family.

Available Friday -- Not rated

The 2019 documentary follows the life of film critic Pauline Kael from her time at “The New Yorker” to her considerable influence over film directors and producers. Various filmmakers comment on her influence and talent within the documentary and some of Kael’s reviews will be voiced by Sarah Jessica Parker.