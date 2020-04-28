Ann Arbor police officers join in on birthday parades during COVID-19 pandemic

ANN ARBOR – Members of the Ann Arbor Police Department have been crashing birthday parades around town as residents shelter in place amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Snow or shine, officers have been showing up in PPE or wishing birthday boys and girls a happy birthday from a safe distance.

And it’s not just young children who are having all the fun -- 96-year-old resident Alice got a surprise on Monday as she waved to well-wishers from her front porch.

Here are some other parades officers have joined:

We thought a birthday parade might help make this day more festive! pic.twitter.com/0XpBYDS7B2 — Ann Arbor Police (@A2Police) April 17, 2020

