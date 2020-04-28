59ºF

Ann Arbor police officers join in on birthday parades during COVID-19 pandemic

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

Officer Kjos-Warner participates in a birthday parade for a local resident on April 27, 2020.
ANN ARBOR – Members of the Ann Arbor Police Department have been crashing birthday parades around town as residents shelter in place amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Snow or shine, officers have been showing up in PPE or wishing birthday boys and girls a happy birthday from a safe distance.

And it’s not just young children who are having all the fun -- 96-year-old resident Alice got a surprise on Monday as she waved to well-wishers from her front porch.

Here are some other parades officers have joined:

