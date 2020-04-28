Father and daughter team up to entertain families with live cooking shows

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Executive Chef John Miller and his 6-year-old daughter Sloane have teamed up to film weekly cooking shows to inspire and educate audiences.

At noon on Tuesdays and Fridays, the pair prepare different types of meals ranging from banana and zucchini muffins to ramen and cornmeal-crusted chicken breast.

“The Cooking Show” starts with a drawing and introduction by Sloane in the family’s kitchen. As Miller directs audience members in the preparations of different foods, Sloane, as sous chef, adds her own hilarious commentary.

At 4 p.m. on Fridays, the pair also have “QuaranTIKI Time” at Miller’s own Tiki bar. During the afternoon show, Miller makes Sloane mocktails and then leads audiences in making adult-only cocktails.

Miller has been an executive chef of Catering at Ross at the University of Michigan Ross School of Business since 2013.

Watch videos the duo making macaroni and cheese, turkey chili and Buddha bowls, among other things, here on the Catering at Ross Facebook page.

