University of Michigan Golf Course to reopen on Friday
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Golf Course announced it will be open for golf on Friday, May 1 in an email to members and the university community.
In the message, the UMGC team wrote that “strict social distancing measures” will be in place to ensure safety of golfers and staff.
In order to comply with executive order 2020-59, the course will be operating differently than normal, including advanced tee times and payment.
In order to make a booking, call the golf shop at 734-615-4653 starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. If the golf shop is busy, you may call 734-647-9764.
In addition to advanced booking, UMGC announced the following changes:
- No online tee times or payment available.
- All practice facilities are closed.
- The clubhouse is closed.
- No rentals, including carts, clubs or push carts.
- No food service at this time. Alcoholic beverages are prohibited from being brought onto campus property.
- Tee time intervals at 12 minutes and limited to groups of two.
- Please do not touch the flagsticks.
- No accessories on the course (ball washers, benches, water coolers, etc.)
- On course bathrooms at #5/11 will be open for emergencies, please plan accordingly.
- Do not gather in groups before or after your round.
- Please do not arrive more than 10 minutes early for your tee time
- Anyone not following “strict social distancing” policies will be asked to leave.
