University of Michigan Golf Course to reopen on Friday

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan Golf Course announced it will be open for golf on Friday, May 1 in an email to members and the university community.

In the message, the UMGC team wrote that “strict social distancing measures” will be in place to ensure safety of golfers and staff.

In order to comply with executive order 2020-59, the course will be operating differently than normal, including advanced tee times and payment.

In order to make a booking, call the golf shop at 734-615-4653 starting Wednesday at 9 a.m. If the golf shop is busy, you may call 734-647-9764.

In addition to advanced booking, UMGC announced the following changes: