Ann Arbor’s Huron Hills, Leslie Park golf courses to reopen on Friday
Both courses will reopen with restrictions
ANN ARBOR – Good news for golfers: Huron Hills and Leslie Park golf courses will be reopening to the public on Friday.
However, the reopening comes with a change in several operational protocols.
According to Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation:
- Advanced tee times and payments are required via phone.
- Golf carts are not available. Pull carts are available on a first come, first serve basis only.
- Touching of flagsticks is prohibited.
- Tee time intervals will increase from 8 minutes to 12 minutes.
- Staff will be wearing gloves and masks.
- Staff will follow strict cleaning and safety protocols.
- All rakes, water-coolers and other touch points will be removed from course.
- Rainchecks may be implemented for any reason.
- The clubhouse is closed, but it will be staffed and you can use restrooms on the course.
To contact Leslie Park Golf Course, call 734-794-6245. To contact Huron Hills Golf Course, call 734-794-6246.
For more information, visit www.a2golf.org.
The city of Ann Arbor asks that those who are sick or who live with someone who is sick remain home.
