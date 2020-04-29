Ann Arbor’s Huron Hills, Leslie Park golf courses to reopen on Friday

ANN ARBOR – Good news for golfers: Huron Hills and Leslie Park golf courses will be reopening to the public on Friday.

However, the reopening comes with a change in several operational protocols.

According to Ann Arbor Parks & Recreation:

Advanced tee times and payments are required via phone.

Golf carts are not available. Pull carts are available on a first come, first serve basis only.

Touching of flagsticks is prohibited.

Tee time intervals will increase from 8 minutes to 12 minutes.

Staff will be wearing gloves and masks.

Staff will follow strict cleaning and safety protocols.

All rakes, water-coolers and other touch points will be removed from course.

Rainchecks may be implemented for any reason.

The clubhouse is closed, but it will be staffed and you can use restrooms on the course.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

To contact Leslie Park Golf Course, call 734-794-6245. To contact Huron Hills Golf Course, call 734-794-6246.

For more information, visit www.a2golf.org.

The city of Ann Arbor asks that those who are sick or who live with someone who is sick remain home.

Read: University of Michigan Golf Course to reopen on Friday