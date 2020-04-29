Public parking garages in Ann Arbor to remain free through May 15

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Public parking structures and non-metered parking lots in Ann Arbor are to remain free for use until May 15.

According to Maura Thomson, Communications Manager for Ann Arbor’s Downtown Development Authority, fees will be not collected until the end of Gov Gretchen Whitmer’s extended “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order.

"Yes, at this time we will continue to not collect fees in the public parking structures and non-metered lots until May 15,” Thomson said. “We are following the Governor’s executive orders and will re-evaluate depending on what restrictions are lifted on the 15th. As a reminder, all metered parking is being enforced."

In March, the DDA stopped collecting fees for parking garages and non-metered spaces to reduce possible contact between garage attendants and drivers.

Fees are still collected for metered lots and metered street parking

