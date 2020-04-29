Washtenaw County Youth Commission accepting applications for 2020-2021 term

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The Washtenaw County Youth Commission is currently accepting applications for youth commissioners for the 2020-2021 term.

Youth commissioners from around the county have various leadership responsibilities including advising based on the assessment and analysis of issues facing Washtenaw County youth.

Commissioners develop strategies for the county based on collected data, educate the county’s youth on issues affecting the community and advocate recommendations to Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners.

Youth commissioners meet monthly from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sundays and are awarded $25 per meeting. Transportation is available to the monthly meetings.

Applicants must be between 13 to 18-years-old and live within Washtenaw County. Two applicants per district are desired.

Applications will be accepted through May 14. Find the application form here.

The Washtenaw County Youth Commission was started in 2019 as a way to make youth voices heard within the county.

