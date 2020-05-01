Ann Arbor’s Binc Foundation sock sale to support independent booksellers

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ann Arbor’s Book Industry Charitable Foundation has partnered with Libro.fm to sell limited-edition socks to support independent booksellers.

Proceeds from sock purchases go towards providing emergency financial assistance and scholarships to booksellers and comic book retailers around the United States.

The limited-edition designs have been created by 10 artists including cartoonist Jeffrey Brown, illustrator Jane Mount and author Marion Deuchars.

Here’s how it works

Until midnight on Sunday, book lovers can purchase their preferred pair of socks for $15. Shoppers can choose to donate additional money on top of the selling price.

A pair of each design can be bought as a bundle for $150.

View designs here.

As of April 25, over $20,000 has been raised by the sock sale.

A nonprofit based in Ann Arbor, the Binc Foundation has financially supported booksellers experiencing hardship since 1996 when it started under the name Borders Group Foundation. The foundation provides various support resources and partners with charitable groups to help booksellers and comic book retailers.