University of Michigan releases video of alumni for Decision Day

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Ahead of its daylong virtual graduation ceremony, the University of Michigan released a Decision Day video through Twitter on Friday morning.

A collection of messages from U-M alumni around the country, participants shared why attending the Ann Arbor university shaped their careers and professional networks. They commented on the friendships they made during their education and about exploring Ann Arbor.

Participating alumni ranged from those who have remained in the area to notable public figures, like Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who called the university “the greatest university in the world.” That sentiment was echoed by the other alumni within the video as they detailed what drew them to the U-M and what made them Wolverines.

National College Decision Day is the designated day for individuals to submit acceptance letters to universities and colleges around the country.

It's #DecisionDay! Do you remember the moment you decided to become a Wolverine? pic.twitter.com/GTD97tQQn8 — Michigan Alumni (@michiganalumni) May 1, 2020

Related: University of Michigan hosting daylong virtual commencement event on Saturday

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!