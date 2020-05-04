Zingerman’s Roadhouse named finalist for James Beard Foundation Award

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Zingerman’s Roadhouse in Ann Arbor has been named as one of five finalists for a James Beard Foundation Award in the “Outstanding Hospitality” category.

James Beard Awards are given to chefs, restaurateurs, authors and journalists around the United States to recognize and honor leaders in the culinary industry.

Winners of the prestigious awards will be announced online on May 27. A broadcast of the award ceremony is scheduled for September.

In February, Zingerman’s Roadhouse was nominated for the category and Chef Ji Hye Kim of Miss Kim, another Zingerman’s restaurant, was announced as semi-finalists for a “Best Chef: Great Lake” award.

Former executive chef of Zingerman’s Roadhouse , Alex Young, won a “Best Chef: Great Lakes” James Beard Award in 2011. Young now co-owns The Standard Larder and Bistro in Ann Arbor.

