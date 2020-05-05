Celebrate Cinco de Mayo remotely with these takeout options in Ann Arbor

Published: May 5, 2020, 11:54 am Updated: May 5, 2020, 12:02 pm

ANN ARBOR – Cinco de Mayo is here and the stars have aligned so that it falls on Taco Tuesday.

However, you’ll have to celebrate remotely since dine-in options remain a no-go during Michigan’s stay-at-home order.

Here’s a list of delicious local Mexican eateries offering curbside pick up and delivery to help you indulge at home.

BTB Burrito

This popular hole-in-the-wall burrito joint is offering half off Mexican beer to mark the holiday. It is open for pick up and delivery from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Feeling like “letting go” a little on the calories? Order the waffle fries and queso. You won’t be disappointed.

To place an order, click here.

NOTE: BTB Burrito has merged with its sister restaurant Good Time Charley’s during the pandemic. Curbside pick up will be available at 1140 S. University Ave.

Chela’s

Curbside pick up of your favorite taco, tamale and quesadilla combinations is available at the restaurant’s S. Maple location.

Throw in a Jarritos, limeade or horchata to complete your meal.

Orders can be placed here.

Hours are Monday-Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Chela’s is at 693 S. Maple Rd.

Tio’s Mexican Cafe

From loaded salads and soups to a la carte items and full entrees, Tio’s has something for every appetite. Another bonus? It is selling ready-made margarita mix - just add tequila.

To place an order for curbside pick up, click here or call 734-761-6650.

Tio’s is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Tio’s is at 401 E. Liberty St. #2.

TAQ | Taqueria Restaurant & Bar

Up your appetizer game with TAQ’s homemade tortilla chips and fresh guacamole, elote-style corn, pico de callo or salsa verde. This taco joint is known for its twist on the classic taco, like Thai Chicken, Asian-inspired grilled sirloin and Blackened Cajun Shrimp.

To place an order for curbside pick up or delivery, click here.

TAQ is open from noon to 8 p.m. every day. Closed on Mondays.

TAQ is at 106 E. Liberty Street.

Isalita

It’s Taco Tuesday and Isalita is offering mix-and-match orders from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Feel like something else? From Hanger Steak and Mushroom fajitas to Shrimp and Sweet Potato quesadillas, Isalita has plenty to enjoy.

Pick up is along Division St. next to Isalita’s sister restaurant Mani Osteria at 341 E. Liberty St.

To place an order, click here or call 734-769-6700.

Bandito’s

The north side Fresh Mex restaurant is offering curbside pick up Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays. Known for its generous combo plates, Bandito’s can satisfy even the biggest of appetites.

For those with a sweet tooth, it offers sweet fritters on a deep fried tortilla, caramel flan and more.

To place an order, click here or call 734-996-0234.

TMAZ Taqueria

The taqueria on Packard serves up delicious homemade soups, combos, specialty tortas (sandwiches) and more.

Pick up and delivery hours are 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM.

To place an order, click here or call 734-477-6089.

TMAZ Taqueria is at 3182 Packard St.

Happy dining!