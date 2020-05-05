City of Ann Arbor to open disc golf courses, dog parks, more starting Friday

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The City of Ann Arbor will begin to open up recreational parks and spaces for limited use over the course of the next week.

Due to a relaxing of restrictions in the State of Michigan “Stay Home, Stay Safe” executive order, the city updated its list of recreational spaces with reopening dates. These updates include the reopening of dog parks, basketball courts, tennis courts, and disc golf courses.

Although some spaces are being reopened, usage is limited. Basketball and tennis courts are only open to individual players or those living in the same household while social distancing must be used on disc golf and golf courses.

Visitors are encouraged to practice social distancing in recreational spaces, including keeping six feet between walkers or runners on city paths and not meeting in groups.

Here’s what will reopen soon:

Basketball courts will reopen on Friday.

Bandemer Park and Mary Beth Doyle Park Disc golf courses will reopen Friday.

Dog parks will reopen Friday but visitors must wear gloves when handling gates.

Tennis courts will reopen on Friday.

Ann Arbor Farmers Market will reopen on Saturday for curbside pickup only.

Huron Hills footgolf will reopen the week of May 18.

Preapproved individual or family volunteer projects are allowed as of May 1.

Playgrounds, the senior center, shelters, pavilions, recreational facilities and the skatepark are still closed. Outdoor pools around the city will remain closed until May 28.

City of Ann Arbor staff will continue to evaluate the usage of public recreation spaces and parks based on CDC recommendations, according to the Parks and Recreation website.

Find the full list of updates here.

