Seven creative Mother’s Day gift ideas from Ann Arbor businesses

ANN ARBOR – Mother’s Day is this Sunday and what better way to surprise your mom than with a one-of-a-kind gift?

Luckily, Ann Arbor is packed with whimsical gift shops, distilleries and gardening shops that have great gifts to make any mom smile.

Here are some stores we’ve hand-picked for you.

Rock Paper Scissors

The fun gift and stationary shop on Main Street has been making waves since it released its quarantine survival kits. Since then, it has expanded its creative gift boxes for recent grads and -- you guessed it -- moms.

Choose from a set gift box or contact owner Lisa who will make your gift box dreams come true.

Watch: Rock Paper Scissors recently appeared on Live in the D

To place an order, visit www.rockpaperscissorsshop.com.

Monahan’s Seafood

Who doesn’t love a little fresh seafood? Monahan’s not only offers mouthwatering daily lunch specials but its knowledgeable staff can recommend fresh catches from its market and recipes if you plan to cook up a meal for mom.

Treat your mom!💕Get your orders in early for this weekend. We close at 3 on Sunday. Call 734-662-5118. pic.twitter.com/4XncZjmfHZ — Monahan's Seafood (@MonahansSeafood) May 5, 2020

Pick up is until 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Read: Owner of Monahan’s Seafood Market in Ann Arbor reflects on 40 years of business

Monahan’s Seafood is located inside Kerrytown Market & Shops at 407 N. 5th Ave.

Ann Arbor Distilling Company

For the mom who loves a good mixed drink, Ann Arbor Distilling Company is selling cocktail kits ranging from $35-$60.

Choose from Fruit Liqueur Mimosa, Whiskey Tea Time Punch and Lavender Honeybee kits. And who knows, maybe she will be willing to share with you -- or maybe not.

Pick up for cocktail kits is available on Saturday only.

To place an order, click here.

Ann Arbor Distilling Company is at 220 Felch St.

Catching Fireflies

This fun gift shop in Kerrytown has so many great gifts for mom. From puzzles to scented candles, cute planters, mugs and everything in between, there is sure to be something every mom will love at Catching Fireflies.

Browse the shop here.

Catching Fireflies is at 419 Detroit St.

Thistle & Bess

Another Kerrytown gem, Thistle & Bess specializes in home decor and fine jewelry. Its wide selection of dainty necklaces, earrings and rings are suited to just about any taste.

Check out the full selection here.

Thistle & Bess is at 222 N. 4th Ave.

Roeda Studio

If you’re looking to bring a little color into your mom’s life right now, look no further. Roeda Studio’s Color Out the Darkness coloring kits are a fantastic way to keep busy while hunkering down at home. The shop also offers fun gift sets, puzzles, and -- of course -- hand-painted magnets made right here in Michigan.

On Friday and Saturday, Roeda Studio will be open for curbside pick up from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

To browse its gift options, click here.

Roeda Studio is at 319 S. Main St.

Downtown Home & Garden

Whether your mom has a green thumb or would like to learn how to garden, Downtown Home & Garden is your one stop gardening shop. Their staff can guide you through the process and make recommendations based on your goals and needs.

To browse the selection, click here.

The store is closed on Saturdays and Sundays, so keep that in mind if you want to pick up a gift to be ready for Sunday.

Its weekday hours are 9 am to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Downtown Home & Garden is at 210 S. Ashley Street.