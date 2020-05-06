54ºF

Stop what you’re doing and enjoy White Lotus Farms’ new baby goats

Baby goats born annually at Ann Arbor farm

Meredith Bruckner, Community News Producer, All About Ann Arbor

A girl holds a kid at White Lotus Farms. (White Lotus Farms)

ANN ARBOR – Studies have shown that looking at pictures of cute animals at work can improve productivity.

And the baby goats at White Lotus Farms are no exception.

Every spring, new kids are born and -- in normal times -- draw lots of visitors to the farm which boasts lush gardens, fresh produce, baked goods, artisanal cheeses, beauty products and more.

White Lotus has been posting regular updates of their antics on social media since the first kids were born in February, including adorable videos of their baby goats in coats.

So, take a break and enjoy these little guys:

No words needed for such cuteness 💎🥰🤩😊

