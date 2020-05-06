Stop what you’re doing and enjoy White Lotus Farms’ new baby goats

ANN ARBOR – Studies have shown that looking at pictures of cute animals at work can improve productivity.

And the baby goats at White Lotus Farms are no exception.

Every spring, new kids are born and -- in normal times -- draw lots of visitors to the farm which boasts lush gardens, fresh produce, baked goods, artisanal cheeses, beauty products and more.

White Lotus has been posting regular updates of their antics on social media since the first kids were born in February, including adorable videos of their baby goats in coats.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!

So, take a break and enjoy these little guys: