Stop what you’re doing and enjoy White Lotus Farms’ new baby goats
Baby goats born annually at Ann Arbor farm
ANN ARBOR – Studies have shown that looking at pictures of cute animals at work can improve productivity.
And the baby goats at White Lotus Farms are no exception.
Every spring, new kids are born and -- in normal times -- draw lots of visitors to the farm which boasts lush gardens, fresh produce, baked goods, artisanal cheeses, beauty products and more.
White Lotus has been posting regular updates of their antics on social media since the first kids were born in February, including adorable videos of their baby goats in coats.
✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!
So, take a break and enjoy these little guys:
View this post on Instagram
More 👶🏼 🐐🐐! Flashy girls coming forth from our new little buckling Nic Nic, Nicky, Nick Nolte 💪🏼🐐💪🏼 Our herd manager Tammy is back in bottle action and doing what she loves 🍼🐐✨. These two beauties are the great great grand daughters of our original herd queen Ella Mae 👑🐐❤️#babygoats #bottlebabies #goatsofinstagram #royalty #newborn🐐s #herdqueensrule
View this post on Instagram
Hey, 👋I was just born 5 hours ago. White Lotus Farms open in the red barn tomorrow 8am till 2pm⁉️ . Also RoosRoast, Eastern Market Detroit and both Argus Farm Stop locations. . . . . . . #annarborfarmersmarket #metrodetroiteats #annarbor #metrodetroitfoodie #microgreens🌱 #annarborfoodie #annarboreats #whitelotusfarms
View this post on Instagram
❓How excited 💥are we to have🤩 great food ready for you tomorrow. 🍒🥦 🥖 ☕️ 🍓🍑 🧀 🥬 🥐 🍦 . Roos Roast, Go Ice Cream, Whitney Farmstead, Nemeth Orchards, The Brinery, White Lotus Farms, Juicy Kitchen, Hey Honey, Chef Greg, Beau Bien Jams, J. Patrice Chocolates and more 💥💥💥 . . . . . . #whitelotusfarms #annarborfoodie #annarborfarmersmarket #annarborfood #bestfoodannarbor #easternmarketdetroit #metrodetroiteats #detroitmushroomcompany #metrodetroitfoodie #coffee #quarantinefoods #quarantinefood
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.