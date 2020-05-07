2020 Kerrytown Bookfest in Ann Arbor canceled due to COVID-19

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – The 2020 Kerrytown Bookfest in downtown Ann Arbor has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to organizers.

Organizers made the announcement through the Kerrytown Bookfest website citing concerns over having a large gathering in light of the pandemic.

The annual celebration of books was scheduled to take place on August 30. It draws around 2,000 people to the Ann Arbor Farmers Market every year.

According to the statement, the Kerrytown Bookfest Facebook page will feature local authors, creators, and booksellers in lieu of the festival. The festival is anticipated to return in 2021.

The Kerrytown Bookfest was on hiatus in 2019 due to financial pressures and a lack of volunteers. The 2020 bookfest was intended to be the return of the 18-year-old festival.

See the full statement here.

✉ Like what you’re reading? Sign up for our email newsletter here!