Be active against ALS in Ann Arbor this month

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – May is ALS awareness month so Ann Arbor Active Against ALS has challenged the community to be active against Lou Gehrig’s Disease, also known as ALS.

Throughout May, members of the community are encouraged to join the Ann Arbor-based nonprofit for its ALS Awareness Walk to increase awareness of the nervous system disease.

The ALS Awareness Walk 2020 will take place across the city in different neighborhoods. Members of the organization will place informative signs about the disease outside of their homes. Ann Arborites participating in the walk are encouraged to take photos of themselves with the signs and post them to social media with the hashtag #alsawarenesswalk2020.

Submissions can be sent by email to info.activeagainstals@gmail.com.

Community members are encouraged to wear their Active Against ALS T-shirts as they move. Those without a shirt can contact the organization to inquire about one.

The Awareness Walk is also a fundraiser to support research for ALS, which does not have a cure.

Learn more about the active challenge on the ALS Awareness Walk 2020 website.

Having served the Ann Arbor area since 2008, Active Against ALS organizes various activity challenges throughout the year to gather donations for ALS research. Find more information about Awareness Month donations here.

