Drive-thru job fair planned in Ann Arbor for May 14

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – On May 14, staffing agency Express Employment Professionals Ann Arbor will be holding an all-day drive-thru job fair.

From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the staffing agency will be collecting candidate information for different jobs in industrial office services and professional fields within Washtenaw County and the surrounding area.

Job seekers will be able to fill out a short, curbside questionnaire asking about the industry they are interested in, contact information and previous work history. Those participating well be able to fill out the questionnaires in their cars.

Resumes are encouraged but not required.

Job seekers who submit their information will be contacted by a recruiter for an interview soon after the job fair.

Staff working at the drive-thru job fair will follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks and gloves to keep job seekers safe according to Express Employment Professionals marketing coordinator Jenny VanDaele.

The staffing firm is also accepting inquiries from local companies so as to better match candidates to employer needs

The job fair will be held at Express Employment Professionals at 6360 Jackson Rd.